  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme neuf

Raanana, Israel
from
$980,341
24/04/2025
$980,341
02/04/2025
$991,577
;
3
ID: 25586
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Beautiful apartment of 4 rooms . new building after Tama. near school Yahvne. 119 m2 and 9 m2 terrace. pretty kitchen 2 bathrooms . mamad included. Parking

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
