Residential quarter Charmant duplex avec vue sur le parc a baka - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Discover a truly unique life experience in the heart of Baka, Jerusalem. This duplex nestled in a small stone building, redefines comfort and convenience. With 2 floors, an elevator and serene tranquility, this property offers a timeless charm. Highlights of the property: Location: Located in the sought after area of Baka, this duplex is perfectly positioned to enjoy the best of city life while being surrounded by greenery and parks. The park, but also several synagogues (the Yedidia community for the Anglos, Kol Sasson with a study centre, Emouna, or Guedalia), kindergartens and good schools (Efrata), the community centre of Baka and its sports activities for young and old, and also the Hadar shopping centre, the Talpiot chalandise area and all the super marches. Well served by many buses, close to the walk that leads to the Old Station, really an ideal location. View of the park: Dive into the beauty of nature with stunning views of the adjacent park from the comfort of your own home. Smart furnishings: The lower level houses a comfortable and bright living room with direct access to a balcony that is conducive to relaxation and can even accommodate a traditional soccah, a dining area, a large kitchen, a comfortable room with a bathroom. Go up to the upper level where you will find rooms offering versatility for a growing family or to accommodate guests, as well as two full bathrooms. Comfort: Enjoy year-round comfort with absolute calm, exceptional luminosite, gas heating and complete air conditioning throughout the residence. Parking and storage solution: a large box covered parking allows not only to park your car in shelter from the sun and cold but also to bring to the bottom a convenient cellar area for an additional storage space, allowing you to keep your living spaces without congestion, Treat yourself to the duplex life experience, where the pastoral location meets the classic charm. This beautiful property is the best opportunity for a family to live in this comfortable neighborhood. The apartment is also available furniture for rent for 3 months from April 1st at a price of 7500 shekels per month. Organize a visit today to seize the opportunity to own a beautiful duplex in the heart of Baka. Contact us at 026786595 to schedule your private visit.