Residential quarter Charmant duplex avec vue sur le parc a baka - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
02/04/2025
$980,341
26/02/2025
$984,180
25/02/2025
$983,133
09/02/2025
$967,079
01/01/2025
$970,569
;
7
ID: 23952
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Discover a truly unique life experience in the heart of Baka, Jerusalem. This duplex nestled in a small stone building, redefines comfort and convenience. With 2 floors, an elevator and serene tranquility, this property offers a timeless charm. Highlights of the property: Location: Located in the sought after area of Baka, this duplex is perfectly positioned to enjoy the best of city life while being surrounded by greenery and parks. The park, but also several synagogues (the Yedidia community for the Anglos, Kol Sasson with a study centre, Emouna, or Guedalia), kindergartens and good schools (Efrata), the community centre of Baka and its sports activities for young and old, and also the Hadar shopping centre, the Talpiot chalandise area and all the super marches. Well served by many buses, close to the walk that leads to the Old Station, really an ideal location. View of the park: Dive into the beauty of nature with stunning views of the adjacent park from the comfort of your own home. Smart furnishings: The lower level houses a comfortable and bright living room with direct access to a balcony that is conducive to relaxation and can even accommodate a traditional soccah, a dining area, a large kitchen, a comfortable room with a bathroom. Go up to the upper level where you will find rooms offering versatility for a growing family or to accommodate guests, as well as two full bathrooms. Comfort: Enjoy year-round comfort with absolute calm, exceptional luminosite, gas heating and complete air conditioning throughout the residence. Parking and storage solution: a large box covered parking allows not only to park your car in shelter from the sun and cold but also to bring to the bottom a convenient cellar area for an additional storage space, allowing you to keep your living spaces without congestion, Treat yourself to the duplex life experience, where the pastoral location meets the classic charm. This beautiful property is the best opportunity for a family to live in this comfortable neighborhood. The apartment is also available furniture for rent for 3 months from April 1st at a price of 7500 shekels per month. Organize a visit today to seize the opportunity to own a beautiful duplex in the heart of Baka. Contact us at 026786595 to schedule your private visit.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,708
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces - 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,96M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,37M
Residential quarter Dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Show all publications