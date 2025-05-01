  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Sumatra

Lampung
2
Lampung Timur
2
Villa Pandawa Dream
Bandar Agung, Indonesia
from
$168,000
The year of construction 2027
Area 50–87 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Pandawa Hills
Bandar Agung, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 125 m²
1 real estate object 1
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
LOYO & BONDAR
