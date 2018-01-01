  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop

Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€219,597
;
5
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments

  • 1 bedroom
  • View of the ocean
  • Pool
  • Gym


Area:
Object area - 60.58 m²

Price: 240
000 $ (3,962 $ per m² )

Income from renting:
Revenue per day - 160 $
Loading - 70 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 40,880 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 25,171 $ (14,38 %)
Payback - 7 - 10 years

Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)


Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + extension
Completion date: 2 Quarter 2023 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€292,336
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€174,488
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€173,574
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€147,995
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€99,734
You are viewing
Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€219,597
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€320,245
Area 81–162 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartment in the unique residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA in the popular area of Bali - Berava. A feature of the complex is the largest pool in the world, 190 meters on the roof. The apartment has a « smart house » system. Finishing « turnkey » with design repairs and furniture. With an initial contribution of 30%. Also in the apartments on the balcony is a personal jacuzzi. Advantages of acquiring an apartment: - 500 meters from top beach clubs - Atlas and Finns - The ultra-high potential for increasing the cost of apartments in the construction process is 40-70%. - ROOFTOP infrastructure over 5000m2 - Profitability from leasing real estate 11-15% per annum for the first three years. The complex provides everything you need for life: places for recreation and work, a fitness center, SPA, several restaurants and bars, including a restaurant with fusion kitchens from the best chefs. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€333,970
Completion date: 2025
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool 2 Floors Parking Smart home Free FINS membership Area:  Building - 90 m² Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85%  Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 52,866 $ (14.8 %) Payback - 7.3 years Profit : 90000 $ (25%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction - built Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€57,095
Area 40–52 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
JUST RESIDENCE is a closed apartment complex designed for those looking for their comfortable and cozy corner in Bali For those who want to purchase a quality asset for real value without overpayments. For those who want to acquire reliable and durable real estate that will delight people and bring you passive income Less than 5 minutes to the beach on the bike Pearl of Bukita - the most Instagram beach of Melasti Beach Everything you need is in close availability Turnkey average apartment price - 60,000 $
Realting.com
Go