Commercial 8 bedrooms with furnishings in Bochali, Greece
Commercial 8 bedrooms with furnishings
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Zante. There is air conditioning and heating. The owne…
€630,000
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 698 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
€2,10M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel complex situated in the south of Zakynthos island, in Kalamaki area. It is…
€2,70M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kalamaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel located in Laganas resort in the south of Zakynthos island. The hotel is l…
€2,00M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Bochali, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a four-storey hotel of 720 sq.min the center of the main town on the island of Zak…
€900,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Argassi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters in Zante. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€800,000
Mir