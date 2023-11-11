Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Zakynthos
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Zakynthos, Greece

2 BHK
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, near metro in Vineyards, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, near metro
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Ampelokipi vetral of Athens apartment oif 87 sq.m. airy ground floor in very good condition …
€175,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door in Vineyards, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 137 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms…
€145,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace in Vineyards, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 109 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
€335,000
