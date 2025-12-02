Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Zakynthos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

Zakynthos Municipality
21
Zakynthos Municipal Unit
8
Laganas Municipal Unit
5
Municipal Unit of Artemisia
4
4 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Luxury 300 sq.m. Villa with Pool and Sea View in Zakynthos Just 6 km from Zakynthos Town …
$2,52M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, …
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 11 bedrooms in Zakynthos, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$3,75M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
$491,585
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
