Cottages for sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

;
Zakynthos Municipality
5
Laganas Municipal Unit
3
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5 properties total found
Cottage in Lithakia, Greece
Cottage
Lithakia, Greece
Area 350 m²
For sale three properties with a total area of ​​350 sq.m and a warehouse of 16 sq.m on a pl…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Vacation Homes on Zakynthos Modern vacation homes (approx. 32 m²) are for sale on the bea…
$29,118
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Cottage in Planos, Greece
Cottage
Planos, Greece
Area 200 m²
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos. …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Katastari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Katastari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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