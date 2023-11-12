Cottages for sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Gaitani, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Gaitani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos.T…
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Vineyards, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Vineyards, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€945,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Agioi Pantes, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agioi Pantes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€525,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Zakynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a beautiful stone house of 120 sq.m on a seaside plot of 14 meters high above the …
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of . The first …
€420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Maries, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Maries, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Zante. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€200,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kipseli, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kipseli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Zante. There is air conditioning and awnings. Th…
€270,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Mouzaki, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Mouzaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of . The first …
€150,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Mouzaki, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Mouzaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of . The first …
€160,000

