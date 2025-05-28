Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Zakynthos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Zakynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 3 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Beautiful villa surrounded by a pine forest overlooking the Aegean Sea.Two residential floor…
$461,712
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sarti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$272,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale – Detached House of 210 sq.m. in Ierissos, Athos, HalkidikiA two-storey house of 21…
$340,037
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-bedroom apartment in Greece with the right to grant a residence permitIn accordance with…
$330,608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Beautiful villa surrounded by a pine forest overlooking the Gulf of Toroneos of the Aegean S…
$627,016
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Property Code: HPS5542 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Nea Paralia for € 1.800.000 . T…
$2,04M
Leave a request
1 room Cottage in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
For Sale: Unfinished Two-Storey Villa of 390 sq.m. with Panoramic Views, on a 10,000 sq.m. P…
$362,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Melissia, traditional stone maisonette in a lush green plot. For lovers of traditional archi…
$368,373
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Property Code: HPS5540 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Nea Paralia for € 1.250.000 . T…
$1,42M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS5541 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Nea Paralia for € 1.400.000 . T…
$1,59M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$623,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Zakynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go