Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Zagori Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Zagori Municipality, Greece

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tsepelovo, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone Two-Storey House for Sale We offer for sale a traditional and beautiful stone house…
$215,573
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zagori Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go