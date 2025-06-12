Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Vrachasi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale two luxury villas with a total area of 400 sq.m., including basements, with panoram…
$2,45M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 280 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermi…
$1,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale is a 3-storey villa of 150 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The …
$502,886
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m. in Kavala. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and c…
$222,870
2 bedroom apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala. The apartment is located o…
$262,872
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Property Code: HPS469 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for € 150.000 . This 4…
$171,367
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seve…
$102,863
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 38 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the thir…
$186,297
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The apartment is located in the complex in a popular tourist village Kalithea 700 meters to …
$186,164
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 112 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region …
$297,160
Villa 7 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 320 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The basement con…
$182,868
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale with an area of 78 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$177,153
Properties features in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
