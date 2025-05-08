Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

2 BHK
5
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
Vouliagmeni, Athens Riviera, Apartment For Sale, 72 sq.m., Property Status: Good, Floor: 3rd…
$370,366
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/6
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most expensiv…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go