  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Volos Municipality

Lands for sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
€1,25M
Plot of land in Makrinitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Nea Ionia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€1,10M
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Makrinitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 840 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
€2,15M
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
€400,000
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€400,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1400 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has structure, water su…
€135,000
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€100,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3617 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
€400,000
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5600 sq.meters in central Greece. The land is located in the village of Pilio
€400,000
