Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Thira Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Ref: 181 - Thira For sale Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 4 Bathrooms, 1 WC, 400 …
€1,50M

Properties features in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir