Pool Villas for sale in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thira
3
Thira Municipal Unit
3
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$278,560
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
$94,369
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The house is located in a complex in a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its …
$153,492
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$187,602
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$113,698
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$155,766
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$126,205
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$238,766
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$113,698
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$414,998
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 193 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$704,928
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale bright and functional maisonette of a total area of ​​80 sq.m., in a quiet but cent…
$191,013
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

