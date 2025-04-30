Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,26M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
$198,311
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
$626,246
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,42M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
$580,590
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$237,059
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale: 130 sqm apartment on the 7th floor (not the last) in the city center in Ermou. It …
$519,748
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$73,062
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$391,404
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,58M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 194 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
$1,19M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,42M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
$469,684
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$287,029
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th flo…
$155,409
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 6/8
For sale under construction apartment of 147 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$2,10M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/8
For sale under construction apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,26M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale duplex of 124 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4t…
$432,803
Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment in a seafront luxury apartment residence not far from Thessaloniki. The…
$234,037
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$103,315
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
$469,684
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$186,300
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,26M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
$781,912
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
$247,872
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale duplex of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on ground floor and …
$191,133
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 25 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners wil…
$78,281
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th fl…
$1,15M
