Lands for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

99 properties total found
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Floor -1
Paralia Dionisiou SALE Plot for construction Area: 7000 m2, Code. HPS3964, 4.000.000 €
€4,00M
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 7 250 m²
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou, between Dion…
€200,000
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4010 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€160,000
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4811 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€160,000
Plot of land in Portes, Greece
Plot of land
Portes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8014 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 400 …
€150,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 5 670 m²
Land is 5670 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 3500 meters to th…
€45,000
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 590 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€160,000
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 120 …
€75,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 4 938 m²
Land is 4938 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1800 meters to th…
€100,000
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the …
€180,000
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
€400,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 375 m²
Land is 375 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Paralia Dionisiou in Portar…
€120,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 7 250 m²
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou 600 meters fr…
€80,000
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4550 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€100,000
Plot of land in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Plot of land
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€165,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
€130,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 206 …
€100,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 700 meters to the…
€150,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
€150,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 2 000 m²
Land is 2000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
€100,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The plot hasa building permit for 2 maisonett…
€140,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 7 000 m²
Land is 7000 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou surroundings 1100 meters from th…
€240,000
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€130,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 1400…
€175,000
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€290,000
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, building perm…
€300,000
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 400…
€570,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 1 030 m²
Land is 1030 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 300 …
€95,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 1 500 m²
Land is 1500 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou village in 1400m from the beach.…
€70,000
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
Area 300 m²
Land is 300 sq. meters and is located in Nea Potidea only 50 meters to the beach. The proper…
€200,000
