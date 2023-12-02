Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sykia, Greece

apartments
5
houses
13
18 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Sykia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€200,000
per month
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€750,000
per month
1 room apartment with sea view in Sykia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS576 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €450.000 . This 175 sq. m. fur…
€450,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€700,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a villa of 118sq.m in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The 2-storey villa consists of…
€1,50M
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000
per month
2 room apartment with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€160,000
per month
4 room apartment with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
per month
3 room cottage with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 1-storey detached house of 97 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, Chalkidiki. …
€195,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
per month
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
per month
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
per month
2 room apartment with sea view in Sykia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex consisting of three levels, with an attic, terraces and verandas. The fi…
Price on request
per month
1 room apartment with sea view in Sykia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex consisting of three levels, with an attic, terraces and verandas.The sec…
Price on request
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000
per month
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Price on request
per month
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sykia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
per month
