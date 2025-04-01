Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Stavros
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Stavros, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 …
$241,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes