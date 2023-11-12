Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Stavros
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Stavros, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€320,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir