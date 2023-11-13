Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. South Pilio Municipality

Lands for sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Vyzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
€85,000
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3764 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has building permission of 935…
€900,000
Plot of land in Vyzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 51000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€700,000
Plot of land in Lavkos, Greece
Plot of land
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4900 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€150,000
Plot of land in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 93000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
€3,00M
Plot of land in Souring, Greece
Plot of land
Souring, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elec…
€75,000
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mount…
€150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir