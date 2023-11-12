UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Serres Municipality
Lands for sale in Serres Municipality, Greece
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 545 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 218 sq.meters
€280,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€95,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1335 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has structure, water supply, el…
€210,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 953 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Stavros, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 446 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€92,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 990 sq.meters in central Greece
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in central Greece
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Vrasna Beach, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1469 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electr…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
382 m²
ID: #PF02 - Thessaloniki, Agios Georgios: FOR SALE plane plot 382sm facade. It is located in…
€105,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
248 m²
ID: #PF4 - Thessaloniki, Agios Georgios: FOR SALE plane plot 248sm corner with a Coefficient…
€30,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Efkarpia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 200…
€700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 705 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1711 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 370 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Milies, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 324 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission o…
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Serres Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 70000 sq.meters in Asprovalta
€3,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 66897 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€4,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Dimitritsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 500 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
€110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1663 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 997 …
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has structure, water sup…
€280,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1750 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 700 …
€155,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Milies, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 200000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The land has a wonderfull sea view, forest view
€14,99M
Recommend
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 1760…
€390,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL