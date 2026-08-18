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Residential properties for sale in Serres, Greece

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houses
9
9 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$441,739
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
$200,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one WC, 2 s…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Serres, Greece

with Mountain view
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Luxury
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