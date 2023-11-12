UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Serres
Residential properties for sale in Serres, Greece
Asprovalta
4
Stavros
4
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with furnishings
Arethousa, Greece
3
1
110 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€85,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
3
1
77 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€125,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Madytos, Greece
5
1
179 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Amphipoli, Greece
3
261 m²
-1
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Arethousa, Greece
2
1
Property Code: 3-1059 - Apartment FOR SALE in Arethousa Center for €75.000 . This 110 sq. m.…
€75,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view
Serres Municipality, Greece
4
1
98 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€105,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Amphipoli, Greece
3
2
261 m²
Property Code: HPS3039 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Palaiokomi for €1.200.000 . This 261 sq.…
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room house
Sitochori, Greece
2
1
130 m²
2
Sitochori, Serres: For sale a detached house of 130 sq.m. on 2 levels on a plot of 320 sq.m.…
€30,000
Recommend
3 room house
Achinos, Greece
3
1
80 m²
Achinos, Serres: For sale a detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 1500sq.m. with 25 trees …
€30,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
4
2
122 m²
1
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
€120,000
Recommend
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3
1
114 m²
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
€180,000
Recommend
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3
1
120 m²
Nea Vrasna: Detached house of 120 sq.m. at a distance of 200 meters from the beach, in a ver…
€130,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Mavrothalassa, Greece
6
400 m²
3
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
€300,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Anthi, Greece
3
130 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Serres. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€55,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milies, Greece
4
2
184 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€270,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Serres Municipality, Greece
4
1
100 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of living…
€140,000
1
Recommend
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
1
210 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has one level. A view of …
€170,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
4
1
125 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Vrasna Beach, Greece
5
2
120 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Madytos, Greece
6
2
140 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Recommend
Property types in Serres
apartments
houses
Properties features in Serres, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
