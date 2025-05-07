Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Saronida Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

Saronis
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consi…
$203,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor consi…
$400,606
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Saronis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consi…
$440,102
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go