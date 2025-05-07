Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Saronida Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

Saronis
3
7 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists o…
$598,087
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,68M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
$939,369
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, 2 …
$2,37M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,02M
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$1,31M
