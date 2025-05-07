Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Saronida Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$307,904
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Saronis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$281,811
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Saronis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 236 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated …
$208,749
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
