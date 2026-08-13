Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Rodopi Regional Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rodopi Regional Unit, Greece

;
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Maroneia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Maroneia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 1994 - House FOR SALE in Maroneia Kallithea for € 25.000 Exclusivity. This 1…
$26,288
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rodopi Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go