Lands for sale in Rhodes, Greece

45 properties total found
Plot of land in Kritika, Greece
Plot of land
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
€5,00M
Plot of land in Pylonas, Greece
Plot of land
Pylonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 530 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot in Lardos village, in the southern part of Rhodes. Plot size 4.530 sq.m…
€450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 075 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot of 4.075 sq.m suitable for a private construction. The plot is situated…
€260,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 23 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot that can be used under commercial exploitation in the region of Kolymbi…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 35260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The land plot is divided into two parts by a road
€4,20M
Plot of land in Charaki, Greece
Plot of land
Charaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot of 1.535 sq.munder economic development. Near the national road of Rhod…
€650,000
Plot of land in Lindos, Greece
Plot of land
Lindos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12400 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of …
€700,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4521 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, building p…
€660,000
Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2850 sq.meters in Rhodes island
€100,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Rhodes island
€1,50M
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Rhodes island
€1,20M
Plot of land in Archangelos, Greece
Plot of land
Archangelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3680 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of 6…
€270,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3650 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€3,45M
Plot of land in Fanes, Greece
Plot of land
Fanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of 1…
€130,000
Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 920 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€255,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€265,000
Plot of land in Kalavarda, Greece
Plot of land
Kalavarda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9500 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€1,60M
Plot of land in Koskinou, Greece
Plot of land
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7400 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Kiotari, Greece
Plot of land
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1097 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€75,000
Plot of land in Kalavarda, Greece
Plot of land
Kalavarda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4320 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€300,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€245,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 340 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has electricity supply, build…
€160,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 968 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of 14…
€150,000
Plot of land in Faliraki, Greece
Plot of land
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17500 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of …
€1,20M
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 422 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, elec…
€340,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2300 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has structure, water …
€1,90M
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, building p…
€220,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 760 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€560,000
Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 18755 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, el…
€2,20M
Plot of land in Charaki, Greece
Plot of land
Charaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€200,000
