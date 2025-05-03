Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Rethymno, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished two-story villa of 209 sq.m. for sale in Giannoudi, Rethymno, set in a lus…
$964,950
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,36M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,63M
