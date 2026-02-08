Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Rethymno Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rethymnon
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sfakaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -2/1
For Sale: Detached Two-Storey House 220 sq.m. in Rethymno For sale, an excellent detached…
$587,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go