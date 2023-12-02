Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Area 276 m²
Glyfada, Ano Glyfada Pyrnari: for sale plot 276sq.m. within the plan level building factor 0…
€295,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 329 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€750,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, the plot qualifies fo…
€1,05M
