Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
5
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
5
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros
3
Municipal Unit of Tavros
3
19 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€245,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€145,000
per month
Shop 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Property Code: 2580 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 62 sq.m, 2 lev…
€95,000
per month
Shop 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: 1585 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 50 sq.m, in th…
€155,000
per month
Shop 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: 14416 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Shop of total surface 130 sq…
€170,000
per month
Investment 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Property Code: 1476 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Business of total surface 340 sq.m, …
€15,000
per month
Manufacture 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Manufacture 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 1404 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Small Industrial Space of total surfa…
€80,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate of 130 sq.m. in the Municipality of Kallit…
€189,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a storage 248 sq.m in the Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Athens. …
€270,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a shop that is located in the Municipality of Glyfada. It consist…
€750,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 176 sq.m. that is located on the semi-base…
€100,000
per month
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 58 sq.m. that is located on the first floo…
€150,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 1
This piece of real estate is located in the Municipality of Rendy, Athens. Earlier it was re…
€250,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 5127 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city opens up from …
€3,75M
per month
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
A property with an area of 110 sq.m. is offered for sale ( 1st floor ), in the prestigious D…
€415,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 1
Artworks Complex Artworks Music Studios and Residential Complex is an idea that covers all p…
€1,35M
per month
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: Glyfada (Southern Suburbs) In the center of Athenian Riviera, just a breath away f…
€25,00M
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 910 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€3,70M
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€1,35M
per month
