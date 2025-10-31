Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
5
Municipality of Piraeus
5
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse P1 at Portside Residence offers a luxurious living experience with a private terra…
$348,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse P2 at Portside Residence offers a luxurious living experience with stunning panora…
$348,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go