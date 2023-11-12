Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Regional Unit of Phocis
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galaxidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
€3,25M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Castle, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Castle, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€145,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hrisso, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The gro…
€255,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir