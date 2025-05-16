Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$616,268
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go