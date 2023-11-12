Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

50 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1035 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€800,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in Voula . Bank property
€350,000
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1139 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€475,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Athens
€320,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica
€950,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 364 sq.meters in Athens. The plot is located in the Panorama Voula area
€540,000
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Area 420 m²
Property Code. 14418 - Plot in Acharnes FOR SALE. Size: 420 sq.m, Price160.000 € George K…
€160,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 500 m²
Property Code. 1522 - Plot FOR SALE in Attika - South Vari for €250.000. Discover the featur…
€250,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Area 608 m²
Property Code. 1437 - Plot Saronida FOR SALE. Size: 608 sq.m, Price400.000 € ID: 1437 - PE…
€400,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code. 1303 - Plot in Kropia FOR SALE. Size: 1000 sq.m, Price1.000.000 € George K…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
€100,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Area 1 230 m²
ID: #GTK021 - Kalyvia Thorikou, Lagonisi: corner plot of 1230sq.m. under inclusion acre perm…
€260,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
ID: #GK005 - Athens - South, Vari - Varkiza: FOR SALE plane plot 1000sm facade. It is locate…
€450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 1
Land for sale in Voula area, Athens. There is a permition to build a house of 305 sq.m. The …
€300,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
Land for sale in the southern area of Athens, Voula. It is beachfront area, one of the most …
€260,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€190,000
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 601 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€650,000
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 504 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.meters
€180,000
Plot of land in Lacquer, Greece
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€335,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 560 sq.me…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Lacquer, Greece
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in the area of ​​Saronida. Saronida is one of the most prestigious south…
€265,000
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 325 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a plot of land in the cozy town of Marathonas, which is on the north-east Attic…
€535,000
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 785 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is situated in the region of Acharnes
€133,000
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a wonderfull sea view. We offer you…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Lacquer, Greece
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 950 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Anavissos
€266,000
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well. The plot is located in Anavissos
€860,000
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
€2,65M
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Lagonissi
€318,000
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 612 sq.meters in Athens. The plot of land in located in Menidi area
€80,000
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€800,000
