Realting.com
Greece
Land
Regional Unit of East Attica
Lands for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece
50 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1035 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
The plot is located in Voula . Bank property
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1139 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€475,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Athens
€320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica
€950,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 364 sq.meters in Athens. The plot is located in the Panorama Voula area
€540,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
420 m²
Property Code. 14418 - Plot in Acharnes FOR SALE. Size: 420 sq.m, Price160.000 € George K…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
500 m²
Property Code. 1522 - Plot FOR SALE in Attika - South Vari for €250.000. Discover the featur…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
608 m²
Property Code. 1437 - Plot Saronida FOR SALE. Size: 608 sq.m, Price400.000 € ID: 1437 - PE…
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 000 m²
Property Code. 1303 - Plot in Kropia FOR SALE. Size: 1000 sq.m, Price1.000.000 € George K…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 100 m²
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 230 m²
ID: #GTK021 - Kalyvia Thorikou, Lagonisi: corner plot of 1230sq.m. under inclusion acre perm…
€260,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 000 m²
ID: #GK005 - Athens - South, Vari - Varkiza: FOR SALE plane plot 1000sm facade. It is locate…
€450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
321 m²
1
Land for sale in Voula area, Athens. There is a permition to build a house of 305 sq.m. The …
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
288 m²
1
Land for sale in the southern area of Athens, Voula. It is beachfront area, one of the most …
€260,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€190,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 601 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
1
504 m²
1
For sale land of 504 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.meters
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€335,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 560 sq.me…
€1,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
1
1
The land is located in the area of Saronida. Saronida is one of the most prestigious south…
€265,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
1
8 325 m²
1
We offer you a plot of land in the cozy town of Marathonas, which is on the north-east Attic…
€535,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 785 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is situated in the region of Acharnes
€133,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a wonderfull sea view. We offer you…
€1,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 950 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Anavissos
€266,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well. The plot is located in Anavissos
€860,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
€2,65M
Recommend
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Lagonissi
€318,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 612 sq.meters in Athens. The plot of land in located in Menidi area
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€800,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
