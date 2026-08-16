Hotels for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

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сommercial properties
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3 properties total found
Hotel 1 600 m² in Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of t…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 415 m² in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Hotel 2 415 m²
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Area 2 415 m²
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a b…
$3,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 950 m² in Marathon, Greece
Hotel 950 m²
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 950 m²
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has 4 levels. Ground floor consists of …
$1,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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