Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
12
Municipality of Saronikos
9
Vari Municipal Unit
8
Saronida Municipal Unit
6
Saronis
6
Anavissos Municipal Unit
3
26 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for rent a 2-storied commercial space of 580 sq m. It was built in 2008. O…
€480,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 426 m²
Property Code: 1491 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Corner Building of total surface 426 sq.m, 3 le…
€700,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Property Code: 1374 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surface 228 sq.m…
€320,000
Manufacture in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 3 735 m²
Ref: 1126 - Frati Kropias SALE Land total area 3735 sq.m. Price: 48.550 €. The land is 740 s…
€26,000
Manufacture in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 153 m²
Ref: 1128 - SAINT GEORGE SKLIPOU Kropias SALE Land total area 1153 sq.m. The land 11 has vin…
€11,500
Commercial in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 620 m²
Ref: 1121 - For sale Voula 4-storey building under construction total area 620 sq.m. Built i…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a shop that was built on the plot of 1050 sq.m. in the district V…
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 804 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 3-storey building in the town ofThrakomakedones,northern suburb…
€850,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate for commercial use (office) in the distric…
€210,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a building equipped as a tavern/restaurant that is located on the…
€950,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 315 sq.meters in Attica. There is air conditioning and heating. The own…
€380,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 2850 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€850,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 750 m²
Number of floors 1
This building for commercial use ia provided for sale. The building is located in Menidi are…
€420,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a commercial property, 4-storeid residential building. On the bas…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 850 square meters on a plot of 1300 …
€5,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 600 square meters on a plot of 752 s…
€2,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 250 m²
Number of floors 1
There are offered for sale investment properties - shops in a chic shopping center in the Va…
€2,10M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 695 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and hea…
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale an investment property of total area of 330 sq.m. on a plot of 285 s…
€450,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of t…
€4,80M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located in the area of VariThe building consists of: basement, provided for …
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
A building with a total area of 372 square meters on a plot of 1370 square meters is offered…
€1,40M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a commercial space of 239 sq.m located in Saronida district The pr…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 707 m²
Number of floors 1
An investment object is offered for sale in the Lagonisi area.The property consists of 3 cot…
€1,41M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 3 storey building of 230 sqm in total The property is located in…
€150,000
