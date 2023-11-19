Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Rafina
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Rafina, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€2,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€450,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€450,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€990,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the mountain opens u…
€140,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir