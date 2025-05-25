Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Rafina Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Rafina Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$356,960
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$362,179
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rafina Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go