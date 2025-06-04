Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Warehouse 70 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 70 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent 70sq.m. on 3 levels in a very central location of the market. The g…
$555
per month
Warehouse 87 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 87 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent Shop 87sq.m. 3 levels located in a very central point of the market…
$510
per month
Warehouse 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Kavala Prefecture, Kavala: For rent Shop 50sq.m. 2 levels located in a very central point of…
$850
per month
Commercial property 880 m² in Polystylo, Greece
Commercial property 880 m²
Polystylo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 880 m²
Filippoi, Polystylo: Business building for rent 880 sq.m. in 4000 sq.m. frontage plot on the…
$3,406
per month
Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER SHOP FOR RENT 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists of…
$2,103
per month
Office 30 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 30 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 30 sq.m. on the 2nd floor in a very central location. It con…
$263
per month
Office 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 50 sq.m. in very good condition, in the most central part of…
$631
per month
Warehouse 168 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 168 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Store for rent in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 2.400€ (Listing No ΝΠ660). Another propert…
$2,492
per month
Warehouse 105 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 105 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 105 sq.m. located in a very central point of the city and the …
$1,480
per month
Warehouse 324 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 324 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 324 m²
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: Renovated Store for rent 324 sq.m. facade on a 3-level ground floor that…
$473
per month
Warehouse 228 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 228 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 228 m²
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent corner, bright Shop 228 sq.m. facade on the ground floor with a …
$1,262
per month
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: Shop for rent 60 sq.m. of facade on the ground floor with central oil…
$400
per month
Commercial property 400 m² in Kirinides, Greece
Commercial property 400 m²
Kirinides, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 400 m²
Business building for rent in Lidia, Filippoi of Kavala Prefecture for 1.000€ (Listing No MZ…
$1,052
per month
Office 49 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 49 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Renovated and airy Office for rent 49 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in the very cen…
$421
per month
Warehouse 1 000 m² in Kirinides, Greece
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Kirinides, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
BUILDING OF 2000 sq.m. on 4 levels. Main store of 500 sq.m. ground floor and 500 sq.m. loft …
$2,629
per month
Warehouse 110 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 110 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 110 sq.m. in a very central location of the market and the cit…
$1,322
per month
Warehouse 115 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 115 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 115 m²
Kavala, Perigiali: Shop for rent 115 sq.m. with a frontage of 22m. on the ground floor. It c…
$789
per month
Office 67 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 67 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 67 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a building in a very ce…
$754
per month
Warehouse 94 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 94 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent located in a very central part of the market. It consists of 3…
$1,302
per month
Warehouse 95 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 95 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for rent 95 sq.m. in a very central point of the market. …
$1,052
per month
Office 250 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 250 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
Office for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 800€ (Listing No ΝΠ770). Another …
$841
per month
Warehouse 450 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 450 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent unfinished shop 450 sq.m. of facade on ground floor. Corner in a ve…
$3,404
per month
Warehouse 86 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 86 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 43sq.m. plus 43sq.m. loft legal. Located in a very central poi…
$736
per month
Warehouse 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent Shop 35sq.m. with a loft of 34sq.m. in a very central location of t…
$683
per month
Office 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Kavala Prefecture, Kavala: For rent Office 60sq.m. facade on the 3rd floor of a building in …
$347
per month
Warehouse 53 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 53 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 53 m²
Kavala, Dexameni: For rent fully renovated Shop 53 sq.m. facade on the ground floor without …
$368
per month
Warehouse 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Kavala, Center: Central STORE for rent in a very privileged location, 40 sq m +40 basement +…
$2,103
per month
Office 70 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 70 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
FOR RENT central office, 70 sq.m. 1st floor with ELEVATOR. It has 3 rooms. Kitchen WC. It is…
$578
per month
Warehouse 85 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 85 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 85sq.m. with a facade of 3m. on the ground floor (3 levels) in…
$736
per month
Office 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 50 sq.m. on the 2nd floor without elevator, in a very centra…
$274
per month
