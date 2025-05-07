Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kavala Municipality, Greece

Kavala
54
58 properties total found
Warehouse 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 50 sq.m. facade located in a very central part of the market. …
$1,052
per month
Commercial property 880 m² in Polystylo, Greece
Commercial property 880 m²
Polystylo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 880 m²
Filippoi, Polystylo: Business building for rent 880 sq.m. in 4000 sq.m. frontage plot on the…
$3,406
per month
Warehouse 33 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 33 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 33 sq.m. which is located in a very central part of the city a…
$315
per month
Warehouse 228 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 228 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 228 m²
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent corner, bright Shop 228 sq.m. facade on the ground floor with a …
$1,262
per month
Warehouse 30 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 30 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 850€ (Listing No ΝΠ759). Another p…
$894
per month
Warehouse 54 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 54 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 54 sq.m. located in a very central point of the city and the m…
$673
per month
Warehouse 122 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 122 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 122 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 122 sq.m. located in a very central point of the city and the …
$1,157
per month
Warehouse 40 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 40 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 40 sq.m. frontage on the ground floor in a central part of the…
$736
per month
Warehouse 20 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 20 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Kavala, Center: Central Store of 20 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of the building there. …
$210
per month
Warehouse 110 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 110 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 110 sq.m. in a very central location of the market and the cit…
$1,322
per month
Warehouse 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 400€ (Listing No 2274). Another pr…
$315
per month
Warehouse 685 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 685 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 685 m²
Kavala, Center: Store of 684.5 sq.m. down town. It consists of 268.5 sqm ground floor space …
$1,577
per month
Warehouse 33 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 33 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 33 sq.m. which is located in a very central point of the marke…
$421
per month
Warehouse 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent Shop 35sq.m. with a loft of 34sq.m. in a very central location of t…
$683
per month
Office 40 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 40 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent, bright Office 40 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It consists of 1 space. T…
$421
per month
Warehouse 45 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 45 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 45 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 45 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It consists of a sin…
$389
per month
Warehouse 41 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 41 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Rent a shop located in the center of Kavala in one of the most commercial dramas in the city…
$526
per month
Warehouse 450 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 450 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent unfinished shop 450 sq.m. of facade on ground floor. Corner in a ve…
$3,404
per month
Office 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
Office for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 600€ (Listing No 815). Another pr…
$631
per month
Office 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 35 sq.m. on the 1st floor with elevator. It consists of 1 ro…
$421
per month
Office 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Kavala Prefecture, Kavala: For rent Office 60sq.m. facade on the 3rd floor of a building in …
$347
per month
Warehouse 28 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 28 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent Store 28sq.m. in the CENTRAL point of the city, on the ground floor…
$505
per month
Commercial property 400 m² in Krenides, Greece
Commercial property 400 m²
Krenides, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 400 m²
Business building for rent in Lidia, Filippoi of Kavala Prefecture for 1.000€ (Listing No MZ…
$1,052
per month
Warehouse 95 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 95 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: Shop for rent 95sq.m. located in a central point of the city and the mar…
$373
per month
Office 30 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 30 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 30 sq.m. on the 2nd floor in a very central location. It con…
$263
per month
Warehouse 26 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 26 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 26 sq.m. facade located on a pedestrian street in a very north…
$736
per month
Warehouse 74 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 74 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.150€ (Listing No ΝΠ459). Another…
$1,189
per month
Office 49 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 49 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Renovated and airy Office for rent 49 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in the very cen…
$421
per month
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200€ (Listing No ΝΠ705). Another…
$1,262
per month
Warehouse 62 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 62 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Kavala, Center: Central Store for rent with a total area of ​​62 sq.m. facade on the ground …
$210
per month
