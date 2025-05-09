Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Polygyros Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vatopedi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vatopedi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$177,436
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$234,842
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$166,515
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$245,861
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
