  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Platanos

Residential properties for sale in Platanos, Greece

3 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Saint George, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Saint George, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
€830,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kaliviani, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kaliviani, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
€865,000
2 room house in Saint George, Greece
2 room house
Saint George, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This traditional classic style house for sale in Kastelli, Kissamos, Chania, is a very well …
€350,000
