Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peraia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Peraia, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$468,176
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Peraia, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go