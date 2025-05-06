Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Peraia, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$238,823
1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$260,936
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale under construction duplex of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$441,516
3 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$333,998
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
$527,222
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$383,337
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale duplex of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 2…
$373,106
Properties features in Peraia, Greece

