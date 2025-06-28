Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Penteli Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,09M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$930,023
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Penteli Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
