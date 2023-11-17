Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pentalofos, Greece

apartments
10
houses
16
26 properties total found
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€235,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€265,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€150,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€360,000
4 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
4 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS3557 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Palaiokastro for €250.000 . This 1…
€250,000
6 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
6 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS3556 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for €580.000 . This 400 sq…
€580,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Pentalofos, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. F…
€700,000
4 room house in Neochorouda, Greece
4 room house
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS3361 - House FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for €250.000 . This 150 sq. m. …
€250,000
4 room house in Neochorouda, Greece
4 room house
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS3362 - House FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for €410.000 . This 340 sq. m. …
€410,000
Villa 4 room villa in Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Property Code: HPS2735 - Villa FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €260.000. This 225 sq. m. V…
€260,000
7 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
7 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 370 m²
Property Code: HPS1286 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €380.000. This 370 sq.…
€380,000
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings in Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,40M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Pentalofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€250,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€2,20M
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Pentalofos, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€83,750
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€380,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€115,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€150,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€185,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
€295,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one level. There is…
€200,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,50M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€240,000
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,40M
