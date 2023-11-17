UAE
Greece
Land
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Lands for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
346 properties total found
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 8500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water suppl…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 365 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€270,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Alimatades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view. For s…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Magoulades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain v…
€700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Rachtades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 13390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifie…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Porto Germeno, Greece
1
1
The land is located in Porto Germeno area. It is 90 meters from the seaIt has 20 olive trees
€265,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2900 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€430,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kouroutas, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, w…
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Gouvia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4892 sq.meters in central Greece
€607,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Drepano, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Peloponnese
€1,05M
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Mattheos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water suppl…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Garouna, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chrisiida, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 727 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Vitalades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The plot is located in the area of Vitalades
€320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 12700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure,…
€420,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Lixouri, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3646 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Astros Beach, Greece
2 m²
Even and buildable plot. With an average Building Factor of 1.28, Coverage: 50% and height: …
€1,80M
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
4 700 m²
Property Code. 11637 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €60.000 . Discover the featu…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Chalikounas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissio…
€165,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Mattheos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, ele…
€240,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
7 400 m²
Property Code. 11627 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Profitis Ilias for €58.000. Dis…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Vasilitsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10710 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has electricity suppl…
€600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Gastouri, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kardamyli, Greece
4 454 m²
In a coastal settlement that has retained its traditional character, a plot of 4,454.06 sq.m…
€700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Diakopto, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1026 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supp…
€100,000
Recommend
