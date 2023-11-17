Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

346 properties total found
Plot of land in Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 8500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water suppl…
€220,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 365 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€270,000
Plot of land in Alimatades, Greece
Plot of land
Alimatades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view. For s…
Price on request
Plot of land in Magoulades, Greece
Plot of land
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain v…
€700,000
Plot of land in Rachtades, Greece
Plot of land
Rachtades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifie…
€120,000
Plot of land in Porto Germeno, Greece
Plot of land
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in Porto Germeno area. It is 90 meters from the seaIt has 20 olive trees
€265,000
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€400,000
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2900 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€430,000
Plot of land in Kouroutas, Greece
Plot of land
Kouroutas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, w…
€400,000
Plot of land in Gouvia, Greece
Plot of land
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4892 sq.meters in central Greece
€607,000
Plot of land in Drepano, Greece
Plot of land
Drepano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Peloponnese
€1,05M
Plot of land in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water suppl…
€200,000
Plot of land in Ano Garouna, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Garouna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€70,000
Plot of land in Chrisiida, Greece
Plot of land
Chrisiida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 727 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply…
€90,000
Plot of land in Vitalades, Greece
Plot of land
Vitalades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The plot is located in the area of Vitalades
€320,000
Plot of land in Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
Plot of land
Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 12700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure,…
€420,000
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Lixouri, Greece
Plot of land
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
€500,000
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3646 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
€200,000
Plot of land in Astros Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Astros Beach, Greece
Area 2 m²
Even and buildable plot. With an average Building Factor of 1.28, Coverage: 50% and height: …
€1,80M
Plot of land in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Area 4 700 m²
Property Code. 11637 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €60.000 . Discover the featu…
Price on request
Plot of land in Chalikounas, Greece
Plot of land
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissio…
€165,000
Plot of land in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, ele…
€240,000
Plot of land in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Area 7 400 m²
Property Code. 11627 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Profitis Ilias for €58.000. Dis…
Price on request
Plot of land in Vasilitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10710 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has electricity suppl…
€600,000
Plot of land in Gastouri, Greece
Plot of land
Gastouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€400,000
Plot of land in Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€75,000
Plot of land in Kardamyli, Greece
Plot of land
Kardamyli, Greece
Area 4 454 m²
In a coastal settlement that has retained its traditional character, a plot of 4,454.06 sq.m…
€700,000
Plot of land in Diakopto, Greece
Plot of land
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1026 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supp…
€100,000
