Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pefka Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Pefka Municipal Unit, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$864,109
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$714,330
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pefka Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go